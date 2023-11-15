Donald Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit

This act gives the president the authority to deploy the military to assist law-enforcement agencies in three situations: when a state government requests federal aid to suppress an insurrection in that state; when the president deems military deployment necessary to “enforce the laws" of the U.S. or to “suppress the rebellion"; and when the president deems such deployment necessary to suppress “any insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combination, or conspiracy" in a state whose government is unable or unwilling to enforce the constitutional rights of its citizens or “opposes or obstructs the execution of the laws of the United States or impedes the course of justice under those laws."

