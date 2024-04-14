Donald Trump’s tremendous love
The Economist 5 min read 14 Apr 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Summary
- His politics may seem hostile, yet he talks like a Valentine’s Day card
What does Donald Trump talk about when he talks about love? For the man presents himself as being full of it. He is associated with a politics of grievance and retribution that has boiled over at times into violence, most infamously in the attack on the Capitol on January 6th 2021. And yet no other president, or presidential candidate, has so wreathed himself in valentines.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less