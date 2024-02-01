Donald Trump’s Wealth Under Siege From Civil Lawsuits
Jacob Gershman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Feb 2024, 03:45 PM IST
SummaryAs criminal prosecutions against former President Donald Trump move slowly, a pair of civil judgments in New York could cost him hundreds of millions of dollars.
Donald Trump has strategically sought to leverage his courtroom appearances for fundraising and to rally his base, but civil litigation against the former president is casting an increasingly dark cloud over his finances.
