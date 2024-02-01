Donald Trump’s Wealth Under Siege From Civil Lawsuits

Donald Trump has strategically sought to leverage his courtroom appearances for fundraising and to rally his base, but civil litigation against the former president is casting an increasingly dark cloud over his finances.

A pair of civil cases in New York—one accusing Trump of smearing an ex-advice columnist and the other of exaggerating his wealth to lenders—could end up costing Trump and his family real-estate conglomerate as much as half a billion dollars and complicate his affairs as he seeks the presidency.

The cases stand in contrast to four criminal prosecutions of Trump, who among other things is accused of plotting to overturn the 2020 election and unlawfully retaining sensitive military secrets after he left office. He has so far stayed a step ahead of prosecutors trying to secure verdicts against him before the November election.

The civil litigation has left the Republican front-runner on the back foot.

Last week a federal jury said Trump should pay more than $83 million in damages for defaming E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexually assaulting her decades ago in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room. That verdict added to the $5 million that Carroll won from Trump last year in a related proceeding.

Separately, in state court, Justice Arthur Engoron, who has already found Trump liable under a New York fraud statute for overstating his wealth for financial gain, is poised to decide how much Trump should have to pay in penalties. That ruling is expected any day.

State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who brought the civil-fraud case, is seeking $370 million from Trump, his eldest sons and two other co-defendants. That figure could quickly expand because Trump will have to pay interest on the judgment—at an annual rate of 9%—while he appeals, a process that could take many months, if not years.

Trump’s lawyers are counting on higher courts to significantly reduce or eliminate any civil-fraud penalty Engoron imposes. They also plan to appeal the defamation award.

Trump won’t have to pay the full judgments in either case right away, but if the penalty in the fraud case is large, he could have to depend on insurance companies to help structure bonds—backed by cash, investments or other assets including real estate—that would guarantee payment should his appeal efforts fall short.

It couldn’t be determined how much in liquid assets Trump has at his disposal.

Trump’s net worth has been estimated at around $3 billion, much of it in New York real-estate holdings, hotels, golf resorts, clubs and licensing deals. In a deposition last year, he testified as having more than $400 million in cash.

Trump’s overall finances have improved in recent years by raising cash through the sale of assets and refinancing of debt. That has allowed the Trump Organization to reduce its debt and increase the amount of cash on its balance sheet.

“We have the largest cash balances we’ve ever had," Eric Trump said in a recent interview.

While Trump has used his legal troubles as a way to appeal to donors, it couldn’t be determined whether he could use contributions from them to pay his judgments.

Under the law, candidates can use campaign funds to pay for costs that are connected to their candidacies and aren’t for personal use, said Zachary Parks, a lawyer at Covington & Burling. Trump could attempt to argue that the judgments fall into that category.

Trump also could attempt to pay for judgments through other political-action committees, where donations can arguably be used for a broader range of purposes. The Federal Election Commission, Parks said, has offered little guidance on whether such funds can be used to pay court judgments.

For now, Trump could suspend enforcement of any civil-fraud penalties by filing a notice of appeal and posting a bond.

The civil-fraud case centers on financial statements that Trump submitted to lenders to help him acquire hundreds of millions of dollars in financing that he used to expand his portfolio of hotels and golf resorts. Trump borrowed the money at bargain rates after promising to maintain a net worth of at least $2.5 billion.

James sued Trump in 2022, alleging that Trump and his finance team systematically inflated the value of Manhattan skyscrapers, his palatial Palm Beach residence and other assets by billions of dollars to stay in compliance with lenders.

Her office claims that banks would have charged Trump interest rates several times higher had they known the truth about his finances—and is demanding that he pay back the difference.

James also wants to capture his profits on two major recent deals: the $60 million the Trump Organization made selling its rights to operate a New York City-owned golf course in the Bronx, and $139 million from the sale of a luxury Washington, D.C., hotel at the city’s historic Old Post Office Building. She alleges that Trump used the same bogus balance sheets to win the golf-course contract and to finance the construction and development of the D.C. hotel.

Any penalties ordered by Engoron would go into state-government coffers.

Aside from financial sanctions, the judge is considering whether to place other restrictions on Trump that could limit his ability to do business. The attorney general has asked the judge to restrict Trump’s ability to apply for loans and acquire commercial real estate in New York. She also wants to temporarily bar his eldest sons from serving as officers or directors of New York businesses.

Trump has assailed the case as a political hit job, and his lawyers say he shouldn’t have to pay back anything. He met his loan obligations, and trial testimony showed that his lender Deutsche Bank sought his business and assumed Trump’s net worth was substantially lower. Deutsche Bank never alleged any breach of contract, and no representatives of the bank testified that they would have priced the loans any differently.

An appeals fight, which could take more than a year to resolve, would likely focus on whether the state established Trump’s liability under a state fraud statute intended to combat consumer scams and corporate malfeasance harming the marketplace. Trump’s lawyers have also argued that much of the attorney general’s case hinges on transactions falling outside the statute of limitations.

In the defamation case, Trump’s lawyers are likely to challenge the size of the verdict, as well as arguing he shouldn’t be liable at all.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, has said that the former president would argue that the “rulings, tone and demeanor" of the judge raised fairness concerns.

Trump could seek to reduce the punitive-damage award—which totaled $65 million of the verdict—by claiming it was disproportionate to the damages awarded for the actual harms Carroll suffered.

Trump’s continued bashing of her during the trial, however, makes a higher punitive award easier to justify, said Benjamin Chew, a partner at Brown Rudnick who isn’t involved in the case.

“This is virtually unique in the sense of the exacerbating factors," Chew said.

As in the fraud case, Trump could seek to secure a bond for the defamation judgment while he continues to fight it. The maneuver would keep him from having to put the full amount in escrow.

“I think it’s financially better for him to post a bond," said S. Gale Dick, a partner at the law firm Cohen & Gresser. “He keeps his cash on hand, and it only ties up some nonliquid assets."

Carroll and Trump could avoid more legal wrangling by reaching a post-verdict settlement that is less than the judgment, though that scenario seems less likely.

“For everybody involved, it seems it’s the principle that matters most," Dick said.

