Donald Trump’s Wealth Under Siege From Civil Lawsuits

James also wants to capture his profits on two major recent deals: the $60 million the Trump Organization made selling its rights to operate a New York City-owned golf course in the Bronx, and $139 million from the sale of a luxury Washington, D.C., hotel at the city’s historic Old Post Office Building. She alleges that Trump used the same bogus balance sheets to win the golf-course contract and to finance the construction and development of the D.C. hotel.