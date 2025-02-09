Trump says he talked to Putin about ending Ukraine war; Kremlin says cannot ’confirm or deny’

  • US President Donald Trump claimed to have spoken with Putin about ending the Ukraine war, but the Kremlin has not confirmed this communication.

Published9 Feb 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Trump says he talked to Putin about ending Ukraine war; Kremlin says cannot ’confirm or deny’(Reuters / Kent Nishimura / File Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he has talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine. However, the Kremlin declined to confirm or deny about the phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to The New York Post , Donald Trump had told the publication he spoke with Putin about ending the conflict in Ukraine, and that Putin expressed a desire to see "people stop dying."

 

Earlier, Donald Trump had mentioned that talks to end the war had “made a lot of progress," reported CNN.

'Ukraine war' talks between Trump and Putin

Washington and Moscow have not officially confirmed any communication between the leaders since Trump took office on a pledge to swiftly end the Ukraine fighting.

According to a report by the CNN, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he “can neither deny nor confirm this news.” He added that Washington and Moscow talk “through different channels” the more the Trump administration “is gaining activity.”

“So… there could be something I don’t know,” said Peskov, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, mentioned in an interview that he “better not say” how many times he had spoken with Vladimir Putin about the Ukraine war.

The Ukraine war

Ever since Donald Trump took over as the US President on January 20, he has been pushing to put an end to Russia-Ukraine war.

During a press conference, Trump, however, was apprehensive about revealing additional details regarding U.S-Russia negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. He did not confirm whether he had already spoken directly with Vladimir Putin, according to an AP report.

It has been nearly three years, since Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian troops are making steady progress on the battlefield, while Kyiv is grappling with shortages of men and weapons. Amid such a scenario, Donald Trump could soon halt Ukraine's massive supply of military aid, reported Euronews.

 

First Published:9 Feb 2025, 02:54 PM IST
