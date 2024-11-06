Mint Explainer: What Trump’s victory means for US, India and rest of the world
Summary
- With near-total party control, Trump’s second term could reshape US policy, disrupt global stability, and test India’s resilience
Donald Trump is poised to become only the second US president to secure a non-consecutive second term, following Grover Cleveland’s historic feat 131 years ago in 1893. Cleveland’s second term focused primarily on domestic economic and labour issues, with limited global impact. Today, however, the stakes are far higher. The US is deeply polarized, and Trump’s approach remains both disruptive and unpredictable. His proposed policies are expected to have far-reaching implications, not only within the US but also globally.