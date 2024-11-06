Could Trump trigger a new trade war?

Trump, who once called himself a “tariff man," imposed sweeping tariffs on imports of washing machines, solar panels, steel, and aluminium in his first term, setting off a trade war with China. This time, he has taken an even more aggressive stance, pledging a universal tariff of up to 20% on all US imports, alongside a proposed 60% tariff on imports from China and a plan to strip China of its most favoured nation status. If enacted, these measures could throw the global trading system into chaos and may also drive inflation in the US.