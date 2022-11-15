Donald Trump set to announce 2024 presidential bid

A special counsel appointed by Mr. Garland could have broad discretion over the inquiry, even though Mr. Garland and other senior officials still would be involved in any decision about whether to prosecute Mr. Trump or his aides. An appointment would provide what some current and former department officials believe would be protection against allegations that a decision to charge Mr. Trump would be politically motivated. Others caution against such a move, saying it would set an unnecessary precedent of appointing outsiders to handle any sensitive investigation.