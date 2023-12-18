To raise funds ahead of the general election due next year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched the party's crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' in the national capital and asked people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs.

As part of the donation, Kharge donated a sum of ₹1,38,000 from his salary to launch the campaign in the presence of party leaders and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh and treasurer Ajay Maken.

"It is a very happy day that our party leaders have prepared an App. I feel this is the first time that the Congress is seeking the help of common people to build the country," he told reporters after the launch.

Kharge mentioned that the party will receive money from small donors, adding, "If you keep working by depending on the rich, then tomorrow we would have to agree to their programmes and policies".

"Through 'Donate for Desh', we will work to take the country forward by taking help from the general public. Congress always got help from the general public. Mahatma Gandhi also got Independence for the country with the help of the people of the country," he said.

He expected that people would in one or two days voluntarily come forward and donate, he said.

"We will collect donations from common people and join them in this fight. We can assure people that there is only one party which is fighting for the poor," he said.