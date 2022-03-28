Doorstep ration delivery: Once Punjab implements it, other states will also ask for it, says Arvind Kejriwal1 min read . 01:55 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Mann announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme in his state
New Delhi: Once the Punjab government implements the policy of doorstep delivery of ration to people, citizens in others states, too, will "start demanding" it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today..
In a virtual briefing, he said. "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ji has made a great announcement today that ration will be delivered to the very doorstep of people, and it will immensely benefit the poor."
"We have also been trying to implement it in Delhi, but the BJP government in the Centre has been trying to impede the implementation of this policy in Delhi," he alleged.
Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Mann announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme in his state, saying the poor will no longer need to stand in queues as good quality ration will be delivered at their doorstep.
