Drama in TN Assembly: Guv Ravi walks out over ‘insult’ to national anthem; Lok Bhavan says ‘mic was switched off’

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is making headlines after the latest drama episode unfolded in the State Legislative Assembly. This marks the third time that he staged a walkout after skipping the customary address.

RN Ravi declined to deliver the customary address on the opening day of the first session of the year and walked out of the 234-member House on Tuesday. This action was a mark of protest after Speaker Appavu refused to allow RN Ravi to play the national anthem after the Tamil Anthem. In the past two years, this is the third time that the Governor walked out without reading the opening address.

Tamil Nadu's Lok Bhavan later issued a 13-point clarification in a press release, stating the reasons why Governor RN Ravi refused to deliver the inaugural address.

“The Governor's mic was repeatedly switched off, and he was not allowed to speak... Atrocities against Dalits and sexual violence against Dalit women are sharply increasing. However, it is totally bypassed in the speech... National Anthem is yet again insulted, and the Fundamental Constitutional Duty is disregarded,” the press release stated.

“The speech contains numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements. Several crucial issues troubling the people are ignored,” PTI quoted, citing Lok Bhavan's release.

The Lok Bhavan alleged that Tamil Nadu was the fourth-largest recipient of foreign direct investment four years ago, but is now struggling to maintain the sixth position. It refuted claims that the state attracted huge investments to the tune of over (Rs) 12 lakh crores.

“Many of the MOUs with prospective investors remain only on paper. Actual investment is hardly a fraction of it. Investment data show that Tamil Nadu is becoming less attractive for investors,” the release said. To protest against the ruling DMK-led State government, the opposition AIADMK staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Chief Minister MK Stalin reacts Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned RN Ravi's move and said that the Governor's action disrespects the house. The DMK party leader alleged that refusing to deliver a customary address violates Assembly protocols.

Criticising the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, "Actions of the Governor insult the 100-year-old assembly. I would like to recollect the phrase of CN Annadurai, who said before that, “Why does a goat need a beard, and why does a state need a Governor?”

Suggesting that the Governor is spreading malicious campaigns against the government, he added, “Both Annadurai and Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, when they were Chief Ministers before, had never disrespected the post of the Governor. My legislators and I have also followed these footsteps and never deterred against the Governor. However, the Governor's actions, now and on previous occasions, are saddening. Tamil Nadu assembly reflects the sentiments of crores of Tamils,” ANI reported.

Calling this move unacceptable, the Chief Minister said that the assembly considers the speech delivered, which has been uploaded to the MLAs' systems in English.