Business News/ Politics / 'Eager to listen to him': Pralhad Joshi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi for opting out of no-confidence debate
'Eager to listen to him': Pralhad Joshi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi for opting out of no-confidence debate

 1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST

The Minister raised his objection and said that the government received a letter at 11.55 am that Rahul Gandhi would be speaking in place of Lok Sabha MP from Kalibor Gaurav Gogoi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reacts during a debate on no-confidence motion, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reacts during a debate on no-confidence motion, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

With the no-confidence motion about to begin the Lok Sabha on 7 August, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi asking why the Congress leader did not open the debate and said the treasury benches were 'very enthusiastically' waiting for his speech.

Soon after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to begin the debate on the motion at noon, Joshi raised his objection and said that the government received a letter at 11.55 am that Gandhi would be speaking in place of Lok Sabha MP from Kalibor Gaurav Gogoi.

"What happened in the space of five minutes, sir? What is the problem, sir? We are very enthusiastic to listen to Mr Rahul Gandhi," Joshi said.

ALSO READ: 'Batana chahiye': Gaurav Gogoi raises 'secret talks' issue between PM Modi and Om Birla, Amit Shah lashes out

This invited Gogoi to react and he said, "Speaker sir, should we also reveal what's happening in your office and what requests are being received? You are the protector of this House. Should we also reveal what the Prime Minister has said in your office?"

Now this infuriated Home Minister Amit Shah who said the Congress MP is leveling a serious allegation.

Birla tried to calm down the leaders and said, "My office is also part of the House. You should never make any comments that have no basis."

As per details, with the no-confidence motion, the opposition is attempting to compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The Parliament has fixed a time of 12 hours for the discussion. As per details, the ruling BJP will get around seven hours to partake in the discussion, and around one hour 15 minutes has been allotted for the Congress party.'

YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS, and LJP have been given a total of 2 hours, which has been divided according to the number of party's MPs in the House. A time limit of 1 hour and 10 minutes has been allotted for other parties and independent MPs.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST
