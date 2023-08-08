'Eager to listen to him': Pralhad Joshi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi for opting out of no-confidence debate1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST
The Minister raised his objection and said that the government received a letter at 11.55 am that Rahul Gandhi would be speaking in place of Lok Sabha MP from Kalibor Gaurav Gogoi.
With the no-confidence motion about to begin the Lok Sabha on 7 August, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi asking why the Congress leader did not open the debate and said the treasury benches were 'very enthusiastically' waiting for his speech.
