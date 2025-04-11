ECI official dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s poll manipulation claim, says Indian EVMs cannot be connected to internet

On Thursday, while addressing the media, Tulsi Gabbard said that the cabinet has found evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast.

ANI
Published11 Apr 2025, 08:58 PM IST
Polling officials carry EVMs ahead of an election in India.
Polling officials carry EVMs ahead of an election in India.(PTI)

Amidst US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's claims of finding evidence of massive vulnerabilities in voting machines that have allowed hackers to flip votes and tamper with elections, an Election Commission of India (ECI) source on Saturday said that some countries use Electronic Voting Machines which are a mix of multiple systems, machines and processes which also include internet and other private network.

The sources further said that India uses Electronic Voting Machines, which can neither be connected to any network nor WIFI and work like simple and accurate calculators. The ECI sources said that these machines have stood on the legal scrutiny of the Supreme Court of India and are invariably checked by the various political parties at various stages.

This includes conducting mock polls before the actual election polling starts. The sources added that more than 5 Crore VVPAT slips have been verified and matched while counting in front of Political parties.

Also Read | ‘Don’t erase and reload the data,’ SC to poll panel on EVM verification plea

What did Tulsi Gabbard say?

On Thursday, while addressing the media, Tulsi Gabbard said that the cabinet has found "evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast".

She further said that the findings mandate the use of paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of the US elections.

"We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast, which further drives forward your mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of our elections", Tulsi Gabbard said while speaking to reporters.

Also Read | Democracy would regress if we dump EVMs and revert to paper ballots
Also Read | EVM hacking: US-based man booked by Mumbai Police over ‘false claims’

Earlier on March 31, the Election Commission of India (ECI) concluded its largest-ever engagement drive with political parties, conducting 4,719 meetings nationwide at the levels of chief electoral officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), and electoral registration officers (EROs).

According to an ECI release, these meetings, held over 25 days, included 40 by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3,879 by EROs, engaging over 28,000 representatives from political parties across the country. (ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsPoliticsECI official dismisses Tulsi Gabbard’s poll manipulation claim, says Indian EVMs cannot be connected to internet
MoreLess
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 08:58 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Politics

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.