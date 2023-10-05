A number of senior leaders, including former ministers, are languishing in prison in connection to cases ranging from corruption to money-laundering. Here's a list.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh is the latest among the Indian politicians who are behind the bars in cases of alleged corruption. Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the third member within his party to be nabbed by the probing agencies over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh's arrest has drawn criticism from a range of political parties, who are opposed to the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The latter, unfazed by the criticism, said the “law will take its course" and stated that those accused of corruption will have to join the investigation by the probing agencies.

Here's a look at 8 high-profile politicians behind the bars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Singh Singh was arrested on October 4, following a day-long search by the Enforcement Directorate at his premises. He was picked up in the case linked to the alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi excise policy that has now been scrapped.

Chandrababu Naidu Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in September, in connection to an alleged ₹ ₹ 371 crore corruption case. The former CM is accused of hatching a conspiracy to divert money allocated to train the state's unemployed youth during the period when he was heading the government.

Manish Sisodia Sisodia, then the deputy CM of Delhi, was arrested in February this year in connection to the same excise policy case in which Singh has been taken into custody. The FIR against Sisodia stated that he was allegedly “instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post tender". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sukhpal Singh Khaira Khaira, a Congress MLA from Bothal in Punjab, was arrested last week by the Punjab Police in connection to an alleged drugs case dating back to 2015. Khaira claimed that the proceedings against him in the case were quashed by the Supreme Court earlier this year, and alleged that the police action has been taken against him out of “vendetta" on the behest of the state-ruling AAP.

Satyendar Jain Jain, a former Delhi health minister, was the first high-profile AAP leader to be arrested by the ED. He was held in May 2022, in connection to an alleged money laundering case. He was accused of laundering money through four entities allegedly linked to him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

V Senthil Balaji DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED in June this year, in connection to an alleged money laundering case that dates back to his tenure as the transport minister in the AIADMK government between 2011 and 2015.

OP Soni Former Punjab deputy chief minister and Congress veteran OP Soni was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in July this year, in a case linked to disproportionate assets. He has been accused of amassing assets, which are allegedly not in proportion to his declared sources of income, in the period between 2016 and 2022.

Mukhtar Ansari A former BSP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mau, Ansari has been languishing in prison since 2005 in connection to a number of criminal cases. In April this year, his Assembly membership was revoked after he was convicted and sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in the case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai's murder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

