ED ‘picks up’ Punjab MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra over ₹40 crore bank fraud; AAP says 'definitely an old case’
ED detains Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in ₹40 crore bank fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra. According to media reports, the probe agency interrupted a meeting being held by the Punjab AAP MLA from Amargarh constituency on Monday and took him away to the ED's Jalandhar office.
"It is definitely an old case before he joined the Aam Aadmi Party. But the way the ED acted with haste during a public meeting, it raises questions of the action taken by the ED..." Kang added.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.