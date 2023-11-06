The Enforcement Directorate on Monday detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra . According to media reports, the probe agency interrupted a meeting being held by the Punjab AAP MLA from Amargarh constituency on Monday and took him away to the ED's Jalandhar office.

An alleged ₹40 crore bank fraud case was filed against legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra.

ED officials confirmed that Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra has been arrested in alleged bank fraud linked money laundering case.

The legislator was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was detained by agency officials from a public meeting he was holding in Malerkotla, they said.

According to PTI report citing officials familiar with the development, Gajjanmajra had skipped multiple summons issued to him in the past and hence, was detained and then arrested after questioning.

In May last year, the CBI had conducted raids at premises linked to Gajjanmajra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of ₹40 crore.

In September last year, the ED had conducted raids at several premises linked to Gajjanmajra as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged bank loan fraud.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The ED team had then seized ₹32 lakh cash, some mobile phones and hard drives after its raids.

The CBI had registered an FIR on a complaint from Bank of India, Ludhiana, against Gajjanmajra, Tara Corporation Ltd (renamed as Malaudh Agro Ltd) (based at Gaunspura in Malerkotla district) and others over the alleged fraud.

In his poll affidavit, Gajjan Majra had declared assets worth over ₹19 crore and zero liabilities. The MLA is a renowned businessman of the area in the real estate, education, hospitality, seeds and feed industries among others apart from being invested in agriculture, the Indian Express report states.

AAP's Punjab spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, “The way he has been picked up from a public meeting by the ED shows the BJP's politics of defaming the party."