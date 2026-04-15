ED raids AAP MP Ashok Mittal's home, Lovely Professional University in FEMA probe

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on Wednesday at multiple premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal across Punjab and Haryana, as part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act investigation into overseas financial transactions connected to his educational institutions, according top ANI and PTI reports.
The raids covered approximately ten locations across Jalandhar and Gurugram, carried out under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Among the premises searched were those of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara
, and two linked institutions- Tetr College of Business and Masters Union College of Business- both located in Gurugram.
ED officials said the agency is examining certain overseas financial transactions connected to these educational institutions as part of its ongoing FEMA probe.
Ashok Mittal, 61, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, first elected to the upper house in April 2022. He serves as Chancellor of Lovely Professional University and was recently appointed Deputy Leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha, succeeding MP Raghav Chadha in the role.
During his parliamentary tenure, Ashok Mittal has been a member of several key committees, including the Committee on Defence and the Committee on Finance. In February 2026, he was appointed to the India-US Parliamentary Friendship Group. He was also part of an all-party delegation- led by DMK MP Kanimozhi - that visited Russia, Latvia, Slovenia, Greece, and Spain following the Pahalgam terror attack.
The raids drew an immediate and sharp response from AAP leaders, who framed the action as politically motivated ahead of the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was among the first to respond, posting on X: "BJP begins preparations for Punjab elections. ED raids at the home and university of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. Typical Modi style. We are not the leaves that will fall after breaking from the branch; tell the storms to stay within their limits."
AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed the sentiment, writing: “Modi ji has started preparations for the elections in Punjab. But the people of Punjab will not tolerate this. They will give a befitting reply to the BJP.”
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia drew a broader pattern, arguing that central agencies are routinely deployed before state elections.
"Whenever elections are held in any state, Modi ji sends the first contingent of his election army — ED and CBI. The drama of conducting raids unfolds. Then the force that incites riots goes. After that, there are visits by Amit Shah and Modi ji," Sisodia wrote.
He added: "But Modi ji, please keep this in mind - this is Punjab. Yahan Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh se nafrat karne walo ki dal nahi galane wali (Those who hate Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh, won't succeed here)."
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said he intends to raise the matter during the three-day special sitting of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on 16 April.
"Wherever elections are held, the BJP uses its own agencies. PM Modi's popularity has waned across the country. Now his only option is to misuse the ED, CBI, and the Election Commission to win elections. This formula of the BJP will not work in Punjab. The sudden and massive attack on Ashok Mittal is an example of the same game. Everyone is standing together strongly, and I will try to raise this issue in the session too. These people will play many such games before the Punjab elections," Singh told ANI.
(With agency inputs)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More