The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot 's son Vaibhav Gehlot. The investigative agency also raided the premises of the Congress' state president Govind Singh Dotasra.

In poll-bound Rajasthan, the investigative agency's raids in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case seems to have turned the heat up on the incumbent Congress government, ahead of the crucial Rajsthan assembly elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at rival opposition in Rajasthan, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids happen wherever elections are held. The Rajasthan CM also added that the raids happen in poll-bound states be it Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, or Himachal Pradesh.

The Rajasthan CM took to the microblogging site ‘X’ and said, “Date 25/10/23 Congress launches guarantees for women of Rajasthan. Date 26/10/23 ED raid on Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Ji Dotasara, Summons to my son Vaibhav Gehlot to appear in ED. Now you can understand what I have been saying that ED's Red Rose is happening inside Rajasthan because BJP does not want women, farmers, and poor in Rajasthan should get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress".

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Raids happened but the Congress won the elections. The situation is worrisome. They have unleashed terror in the country," Gehlot told reporters at a press conference.

Asserting that the Congress "will not be scared no matter how hard they try, he alleged the BJP was targeting him through ED raids as they could not topple his government.

"We will win the election," the Rajasthan chief minister asserted.

Citing data, Gehlot said that 112 searches by the ED happened during 10 years of UPA rule and charge sheets were filed in 104 cases. But after 2014, as many as 3,010 raids happened and charge sheets were filed in 881 cases, he said.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Omprakash Hudla, the party's candidate from Mahua assembly seat, as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case in the poll-bound state, according to PTI report.

The federal probe agency has also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.

After the raids, Congress workers sat on a dharna in Sikar and Jaipur and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!