As the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress turned one, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Rahul Gandhi, who was at the centre stage of the Yatra, and thousands of Indians who took part in it, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

On X, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “#BharatJodoYatra is a People’s Movement, unequalled in history. As the Yatra completes one year today, on behalf of the Indian National Congress, I congratulate Shri @RahulGandhi, all Bharat Yatris and the lakhs of our citizens who walked and joined in this historic endeavour." Mallikarjun Kharge said the Bharat Jodo Yatra covered more than 4,000 kilometres, carrying a “message of unity in diversity" as lakhs of people walked alongside. “From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Bharat Jodo Yatra covered more than 4000 Kms and carried a message of unity in diversity, with lakhs of people from all walks of life," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

“The trend of manufacturing irrelevant headlines to divert attention from the real issues of people to hide the agenda of hate and division is a systemic attack on our collective conscience," the Congress chief added.

Speaking about the purpose of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The Yatra seeks to bring real issues of economic inequalities, price rise, unemployment, social injustices, subversion of Constitution, centralisation of power, to the centre stage of people’s imagination," adding that it will continue to fight the “menace of hate and hostility in our society through a conversation".

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not just a physical endeavour, it is a sincere effort to rebuild our broken collective conscience. Our ingrained values of Justice, Liberty Equality, and Fraternity, for us, are supreme," he said.

Today, Bharat Jodo Yatra continues, the Congress chief said.