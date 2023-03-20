Home / Politics / Egypt’s Military Is Under Pressure to Loosen Its Grip on Economy
Back

Egypt’s Military Is Under Pressure to Loosen Its Grip on Economy

wsj 7 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:00 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen review an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony in Vienna, on December 17, 2018. (Photo by ROLAND SCHLAGER / APA / AFP) / Austria OUTPremium
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen review an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony in Vienna, on December 17, 2018. (Photo by ROLAND SCHLAGER / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT

Egyptian President Sisi is showing few signs of dismantling the military’s business interests, despite pressure from the IMF and Persian Gulf backers

CAIRO—Outside the historic Ramses Railway Station, one of Cairo’s busiest intersections, more than a dozen food stalls and convenience stores sell a variety of goods, like croissants, peanuts, fresh fruit and meat.

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout