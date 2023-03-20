Egypt’s Military Is Under Pressure to Loosen Its Grip on Economy

Egypt’s Military Is Under Pressure to Loosen Its Grip on Economy7 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Egyptian President Sisi is showing few signs of dismantling the military’s business interests, despite pressure from the IMF and Persian Gulf backers
CAIRO—Outside the historic Ramses Railway Station, one of Cairo’s busiest intersections, more than a dozen food stalls and convenience stores sell a variety of goods, like croissants, peanuts, fresh fruit and meat.
