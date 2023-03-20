Egypt’s Military Is Under Pressure to Loosen Its Grip on Economy

Mr. Sisi told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in February that Egypt was looking to introduce reforms to maximize the role of the private sector in the economy. The IMF has pushed Egyptian authorities to reform the economy since it began lending to the country under Mr. Sisi in 2016. But Egypt spiraled into a full-fledged economic crisis after the Covid-19 pandemic hit its tourism industry and the war in Ukraine pushed up commodity prices. As investors soured on the economy and pulled out of Egyptian assets, the Egyptian pound plummeted against the U.S. dollar, leaving the country struggling to pay for imports of items such as wheat, electronics and cars.