(Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot met Sunday to discuss a possible unity deal in which Netanyahu would agree to forgo the role of prime minister and serve under Eisenkot, in a final effort by Israeli’s long-time leader to avoid being left out of the next ruling coalition.

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The incumbent prime minister and opposition leader met for about two hours at a government compound in Tel Aviv for talks that they said would also include a security briefing. Neither side issued an official readout immediately.

Netanyahu’s announcement on Saturday that he was willing to relinquish his long-held premiership in an Eisenkot-led government “for the initial part of its term” was largely met with rejection among opposition leaders.

The exception was former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the Beyachad party, who’s been engaging with Netanyahu and his representatives through official and back channels to push for unity.

Yair Lapid — another former prime minister who merged into Bennett’s party and whose group accounts for almost half of Beyachad’s dozen lawmakers — broke ranks, dismissing Netanyahu’s offer as “yet another transparent scam by a serial swindler who has cheated every partner and broken every agreement.”

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Eisenkot responded to Netanyahu’s offer by inviting his party, Likud, to enter fast-track negotiations: “If Likud is truly ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to test its seriousness over the next 24 hours,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Netanyahu’s proposal was conditioned on Eisenkot assuming the lead in a power-sharing deal in a few months, during which time the incumbent would seek to resolve an unspecified “security matter,” political commentator Ben Caspit reported Saturday. Such an arrangement would be a nonstarter for Eisenkot.

Netanyahu has been advocating for new strikes on Iran, reportedly pressing US President Donald Trump to launch a joint attack to further dismantle Tehran’s nuclear program. Defense Minister Israel Katz also accused Iran last week, in a briefing with Israeli reporters, of seeking to develop chemical weapons and ballistic missiles capable of reaching Europe.

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Eisenkot, who met Netanyahu for a security briefing in recent weeks, has repeatedly said that while Iran remains a threat, he’s unaware of any pressing need to strike the Islamic Republic before a new government is formed.

Unity talks would face further hurdles, among them the opposition’s demand for a state commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, which Netanyahu has resisted for three years.

Eisenkot’s initial 28-day mandate from President Isaac Herzog expires on Dec. 6. He’s been pushing to swear in a government before having to seek a possible two-week extension — his final window to assemble a coalition.

Until Netanyahu’s announcement, Eisenkot had been making headway toward forming a government without him, signing coalition pacts with all parties in his bloc except Bennett’s.

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Such a government would bring together 48 opposition lawmakers, assuming Bennett joins, and potentially United Torah Judaism, an ultra-Orthodox party and longtime Netanyahu ally disillusioned by his failure to enshrine into law military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men.

Securing UTJ’s support would give Eisenkot’s bloc 55 seats, outnumbering the 46 remaining in Netanyahu’s camp.

Meanwhile, Mansour Abbas, leader of the Arab Ra’am party, indicated on Saturday that he considers Hamas a terrorist organization, appearing to satisfy the last of four conditions Eisenkot has set for parties to qualify for inclusion in his government.

That could pave the way for Ra’am to join the coalition or support it from the outside, bringing Eisenkot’s backing to 63 lawmakers — above the 61-seat majority threshold in Israel’s 120-member parliament.

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It remains unclear whether Netanyahu’s offer has derailed talks with UTJ, which as of Saturday were on the verge of becoming formal negotiations, according to Channel 13.

UTJ’s parliamentary leader, Yaakov Asher, said Saturday he supported the idea of unity but that his party’s priority remained securing a legal arrangement for ultra-Orthodox religious seminary students, who’ve long been exempt from Israel’s mandatory military service.

One scenario floated in local media would see Eisenkot swear in a cabinet of just five or six opposition party leaders as early as this week or next, while continuing negotiations to bring other parties, including Likud, UTJ or Ra’am, on board.

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