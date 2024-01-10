Sena vs Sena case: Maharashtra speaker to announce verdict on disqualification pleas today
Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar is set to announce verdict on disqualification petitions filed by two warring Sena factions - Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions.
Maharashtra legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar is set to announce verdict on the disqualification petitions filed by the two warring Sena factions- Eknath Shinde faction, and Uddhav Thackeray faction.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message