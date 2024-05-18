NC's Omar Abdullah vows to reclaim rights lost post Article 370 abrogation during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign in Baramulla seat that he is contesting.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that the this party National Conference's fight during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was primarily to reclaim what was snatched by them (Centre) on August 5, 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abdullah, who is contesting from Baramulla seat, was referring to abrogation of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on August 5, 2019.

“For us, it was a fight of principles. For us, it was a fight of getting back what they took away from us on August 5, 2019," Abdullah is heard saying the video that he shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on May 18, the last day of campaigning for Baramulla seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the three seats of Kashmir, Baramulla is voting on May 20, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Omar Abdullah, the National Conference Vice President, is pitted against Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone in the Baramulla seat. Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has also entered the fray as independent candidate. Rashid is currently in lodged in Tihar jail on UAPA charges. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Fayaz Ahmad Mir is also contesting from Baramulla seat.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are the first general elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 by the BJP-ruled centre that stripped its special status. The government also downgraded the erstwhile state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The NC and the PDP – the two regional satraps of the UT – have been in principle against the abrogation of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir. Both the parties have sought votes in these election against the August 5, 2019 decision. Though the NC and the PDP are parties in INDIA bloc, they are contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election for three seats of Kashmir valley separately. They, however, supported the Congress party in two seats of Jammu.

The BJP has not fielded any candidate in any of the three seats of Kashmir valley -- Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri. Srinagar voted in phase 4 on May 13. Baramulla will vote on May 20 and Anantnag-Rajouri on May 25.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the record about 40 per cent voter turnout in the Srinagar constituency is the greatest testament to the success of abrogation of Article 370.

“I would like to tell those who raise questions on the abrogation of Article 370 that the rise in the voter turnout from 14 per cent in the past to 40 per cent (in Srinagar) is the greatest testament to the success of the decision," Amit Shah said in an exclusive conversation with ANI. Shah was on a two-day visit of Kashmir on May 16, 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

