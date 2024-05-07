Election 2024 : ‘Raise voice over voting data discrepancies,’ Kharge tells INDIA bloc parties on phase 3 polling day
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter to INDIA bloc parties comes on a day when 93 seats across 11 states and a Union Territory are voting in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 7 urged INDIA bloc parties to collectively, unitedly and unequivocally raise their voices against the alleged voting data 'discrepancies' in the first two phases to protect the culture of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution.