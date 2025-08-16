Election Commission to 'explain' poll list revisions as Rahul Gandhi begins 'Voter Adhikar' Yatra tomorrow

Election Commission said it will “explain” the Special Intensive Revision exercise ongoing in Bihar on Sunday, August 17, as LoP Rahul Gandhi begins his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

The poll body will hold a press conference at National Media Centre, Raisina Road, New Delhi, tomorrow.

Vote Adhikar Yatra The Vote Adhikar Yatra will begin with a mega launch rally in Sasaram on August 17, and will pass through Gaya, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnia, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Pashchim Champaran, endin in Arrah on August 30, Congress MP KC Venugopal had posted on X.

On September 1, a Mega Voter Adhikar Rally will be held at Patna, as part of the Yatra, said the Congress leader.

‘Vote Chori’ Row The ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ comes amid the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and Congress' allegations of “vote theft” by the ruling party, which the party claimed the poll body has failed to address.

“This is not just an election issue - it is a decisive battle to protect democracy, the constitution, and the principle of 'one man, one vote.' We will ensure a clean voter list across the entire country,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, mentioning the Yatra.

‘Vote Chori’ Row — What has happened so far Last week, Rahul Gandhi cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to claim that over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulation in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's claims, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of at least three states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana, asked the Leader of the Opposition to submit a signed declaration with the names of “ineligible” persons included in voter lists and eligible voters who were excluded.

