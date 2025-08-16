Subscribe

Election Commission to 'explain' poll list revisions as Rahul Gandhi begins 'Voter Adhikar' Yatra tomorrow

Election Commission will hold a press conference at National Media Centre, Raisina Road, New Delhi, on Sunday.

Updated16 Aug 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Election Commission said it will “explain” the Special Intensive Revision exercise ongoing in Bihar on Sunday, August 17, as LoP Rahul Gandhi begins his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

The poll body will hold a press conference at National Media Centre, Raisina Road, New Delhi, tomorrow.

Vote Adhikar Yatra

The Vote Adhikar Yatra will begin with a mega launch rally in Sasaram on August 17, and will pass through Gaya, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnia, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Pashchim Champaran, endin in Arrah on August 30, Congress MP KC Venugopal had posted on X.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav says EC ‘helping’ BJP leaders with 2 voter cards in Bihar

On September 1, a Mega Voter Adhikar Rally will be held at Patna, as part of the Yatra, said the Congress leader.

‘Vote Chori’ Row

The ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ comes amid the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and Congress' allegations of “vote theft” by the ruling party, which the party claimed the poll body has failed to address.

Also Read | High drama on streets of Delhi as opposition protests over ‘vote chori’, SIR

“This is not just an election issue - it is a decisive battle to protect democracy, the constitution, and the principle of 'one man, one vote.' We will ensure a clean voter list across the entire country,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, mentioning the Yatra.

‘Vote Chori’ Row — What has happened so far

Also Read | Rahul responds to EC's affidavit demand: ‘Taken oath of Constitution’
  • The opposition has also been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the revision of electoral rolls, alleging that the EC's exercise is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections due later this year. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

 
