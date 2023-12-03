Election updates: Chouhan dominates in Budhni, Pilot-Gehlot ahead with 50% votes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ahead of rival Congress in three of the four states for which the counting of votes began on Sunday morning. According to the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, the BJP was comfortably ahead of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Chhattisgarh, where the Congress won a clear majority in the 2018 elections, the saffron party was ahead on more than 50 seats in the 90-seat assembly. In Telangana, the Congress looked set to trounce the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

In Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was comfortably leading from the Budhni constituency. The BJP leader received more than three-quarters of the votes as of 11.30 am. In Rajasthan, senior Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot were leading in their respective seats by polling more than 50% votes each. BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was ahead in the Jhalrapatan seat by polling over 60% of the votes.

In Chhattisgarh's Patan constituency, BJP's Vijay Baghel and Congress’ Bhupesh Bhagel were neck and neck with 48.7% and 46.5% of the votes as of 11.30 am. In Ambikapur, Congress’ TS Singh Deo was leading with 46% of the total votes. In Telangana, chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who is contesting from two assembly seats, was leading on one seat, Gajwel, and trailing on the other, Kamareddy.