Election updates: Chouhan dominates in Budhni, Pilot-Gehlot ahead with 50% votes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ahead of rival Congress in three of the four states for which the counting of votes began on Sunday morning. According to the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, the BJP was comfortably ahead of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Chhattisgarh, where the Congress won a clear majority in the 2018 elections, the saffron party was ahead on more than 50 seats in the 90-seat assembly. In Telangana, the Congress looked set to trounce the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.