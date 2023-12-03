Election updates: Here’s the list of the closest and most one-sided fights

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to consolidate its stronghold in the Hindi heartland, and is comfortably ahead of its opponents in three of the four states for which votes are being counted today.

BJP's Ramesh Mandola from Indore 2 constituency in Madhya Pradesh had the highest vote share (71.4%) among all candidates across the four states. He was also the candidate who was leading by the highest margin of votes, and was ahead of Congress candidate Chintu Choukse by over 95,000 votes.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan seem to have overwhelmingly favoured the BJP. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP was ahead on 94 seats. BJP leader and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leading from the Budhni constituency with 71.1% vote share and by 95,170 votes as of 4 pm.

In Rajasthan, the Jahazpur constituency is most likely to result in a photo finish with BJP's Gopichand Meena leading the race against Congress' Dheeraj Gurjar by a mere 56 votes as of 4 pm. In Telangana, AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi was leading from the Chandrayangutta constituency with a 70% vote share.

