Politics
Election updates: Here’s the list of the closest and most one-sided fights
Summary
- At over 71% each, the BJP's Ramesh Mandola and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh had the highest vote shares across the four states. The Jahazpur constituency in Rajasthan is the most likely to result in a photo finish with the BJP candidate leading by a mere 56 votes as of 4 pm.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to consolidate its stronghold in the Hindi heartland, and is comfortably ahead of its opponents in three of the four states for which votes are being counted today.
