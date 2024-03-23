Electoral bonds: How giant donors timed their political funding
Summary
- Mint analysis of the top 22 donors showed these entities have donated more than ₹100 crore since 12 April 2019 through electoral bonds.
Political donations spiked just before key elections in the last five years, including the 2019 national polls, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being a major beneficiary in many cases, showed a Mint analysis of the top 22 donors. These entities have donated more than ₹100 crore since 12 April 2019 through electoral bonds.