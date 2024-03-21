Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Tesla over Board independence
SummaryThe senator raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest between carmaker and the private companies Elon Musk runs.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren renewed calls on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Tesla ran afoul of regulations governing board independence at public companies.
