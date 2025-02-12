Elon Musk defends cost-cutting efforts in Oval Office appearance
Summary“It’s not draconian or radical,” the billionaire said in a lengthy question-and-answer session alongside President Trump that sought to make the case for his Department of Government Efficiency.
WASHINGTON—Elon Musk defended his cost-cutting plans as a common-sense campaign to reel in out-of-control government spending, amid opposition from Democrats and legal challenges that have stalled some of his efforts.
