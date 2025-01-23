Elon Musk is Donald Trump’s disrupter-in-chief
Summary
- The entrepreneur will be let loose on America’s government
In 2017 Elon Musk branded Donald Trump a “con man" and “one of the world’s best bullshitters". Now he is known at Mar-a-Lago as Uncle Elon and is in the president-elect’s inner circle. This week they watched a rocket launch together. The alliance of the world’s leading politician and its richest man creates a concentration of power both want to use to explosive effect: to slash bureaucracy, detonate liberal orthodoxies and deregulate in the name of growth.