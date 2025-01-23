Elon Musk is Donald Trump’s disrupter-in-chief

What, though, are the dangers? One is cronyism and graft. The president-elect is an economic nationalist and the industries Mr Musk has interests in have become strategic, thanks to rivalry with China, the militarisation of space and cross-border disinformation wars. Proximity to power could let him skew regulations and tariffs and hobble competitors in fields from cars and cryptocurrency to autonomous vehicles and AI. Since the start of September the total value of Musk Inc’s businesses has risen by 50% to $1.4trn, far outperforming the market and its peers, as investors bet that its boss will be able to extract exceptional rents from his friendship with the president.