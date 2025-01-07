Elon Musk is roiling European politics

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer spent a large chunk of a press conference Monday that was supposed to focus on the country’s overstretched health system instead rebutting Musk’s posts about the prime minister’s record in jailing child rapists during a previous stint as the U.K.’s chief prosecutor over a decade ago. Starmer said he was “not going to individualize this to Elon Musk or anyone else" but also spent several minutes defending his record and denouncing those “that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible."