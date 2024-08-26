Elon Musk’s hard turn to politics, in 300,000 of his own words
Andrea Fuller , Alexa Corse , John West , Kara Dapena , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 26 Aug 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Summary
- The billionaire’s social-media feed shows his metamorphosis from a businessman who largely avoided politics to a vocal Trump supporter.
When Elon Musk endorsed former President Donald Trump’s campaign in July, X was his megaphone to reach his almost 200 million followers. The endorsement not only made Musk one of Trump’s most influential supporters, but also represented a remarkable shift in his eagerness to weigh in on political debates compared with just a few years ago.
