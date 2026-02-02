Elon Musk's this X post prompts Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju to tell Opposition: ‘Be a proud Indian’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's reaction to an X post detailing International Monetary Fund (IMF) data on the “Top 10 contributors to global real GDP growth (2026)” triggered reactions from Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju.

On January 31, Musk reposted a chart, originally shared by World of Statistics, and commented that “the balance of power is changing". The chart was reportedly based on IMF data showing that India is next only to China in its contribution to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

What did Nirmala Sitharama and Kiren Rijiju say? Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cited billionaire Elon Musk's reaction to an X post to send a message to the Opposition. She said on Sunday, "India's opposition should also understand that this is the kind of strength that India has acquired now."

Speaking during an interaction with university students in Parliament after presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman referred to the X post to say, “China contributes 26% of growth in global GDP. India contributes 17%. Together, 43 % of global GDP growth comes from these two economies...”

"Did any of you see the tweet? What does it convey?," she asked.

Sitharaman quoted Elon Musk's reaction to the IMF data. "...Elon Musk takes the IMF data to say 'wow, is this true'. I don't remember if he exactly said 'wow'....," she said.

Sitharaman added, "India's opposition should also understand that this is the kind of strength that India has acquired now. Next only to China. The gap may be big, 26 and 17, but we'll bridge it."

"But we should have the confidence that, together with a big economy, which is just next door, we contribute 43% of global GDP growth," she said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also reacted to Elon Musk's X post. He, however, directly addressed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, “I normally do not react to statements which are not made by Indians. I'm quoting @elonmusk only to sensitise Rahul Gandhi ji that, while criticising the govt is a democratic right, do not disparage India & never belittle India's achievement. Be a proud Indian."

The IMF’s January 2026 global outlook projects worldwide growth at 3.3 per cent in 2026 and 3.2 per cent in 2027. It noted that risks to the outlook remain tilted to the downside.

"Reevaluation of productivity growth expectations about AI could lead to a decline in investment and trigger an abrupt financial market correction, spreading from AI-linked companies to other segments and eroding household wealth. Trade tensions could flare up, prolonging uncertainty and weighing more heavily on activity," the IMF said.