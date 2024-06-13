Emboldened Gazans express anger at Hamas over cease-fire talks impasse
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Jun 2024, 06:28 PM IST
SummaryThe endless rounds of negotiations about how to end the war are frustrating those who have the most to gain from a cease-fire.
Gaza’s war-weary population is growing increasingly frustrated with the fruitless cycles of cease-fire talks, as a new poll of Palestinians shows support for Hamas dwindling in the enclave.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less