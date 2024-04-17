Emboldened Iran makes dangerous gamble on open confrontation
Jared Malsin , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Apr 2024, 03:46 PM IST
SummaryIran and Israel stand on the brink of an escalatory cycle of violence after Tehran’s attack showed its shift away from accommodation with the West.
ISTANBUL—For two decades, Iran stayed in the shadows and relied on militias that it funded around the Middle East in its deadly fight with Israel. Its direct attack on Israel last weekend marked a strategic shift, and a major gamble.
