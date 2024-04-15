End of an era in Singapore as prime minister set to step down
Feliz Solomon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Apr 2024, 04:33 PM IST
SummaryLee Hsien Loong’s deputy, Lawrence Wong, will lead the city-state, which has an outsize role economically, diplomatically and militarily.
Singapore’s leader is stepping down after nearly two decades in office, in a transition carefully engineered to preserve the city-state’s reputation as a stable spot through times of economic and geopolitical turbulence.
