Kashmir News: Nobody can suppress our voice, be it Modi or Shah, says Engineer Rashid in poll campaign

After his release, Engineer Rashid addressed supporters in Baramulla, expressing gratitude for their loyalty. He vowed to pull his candidates if the opposition pledges to restore Article 370, highlighting the need for Kashmir's rights and criticising the current political environment.

Mir Ehsan
Updated13 Sep 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Kashmir News: Nobody can suppress our voice be it Modi or Shah, says Engineer Rashid in poll campaign
Kashmir News: Nobody can suppress our voice be it Modi or Shah, says Engineer Rashid in poll campaign(HT_PRINT)

‘Chief minister, chief minister Engineer, ghar-ghar Engineer’ chanted an enthusiastic group of youngsters, who jostled with each other to catch a glimpse of Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, as he reached his home constituency of Baramulla in North Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Rashid, who was released on interim bail from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Wednesday after five-and-a-half years, was overwhelmed soon after he landed at Srinagar airport and prostrated on the road, kissing the soil of Kashmir.

Also Read | Who is Engineer Rashid? Why has his bail in Kashmir poll season raised hackles?

“Don't lose heart, my people. Truth is on our side. Nobody can suppress our voice be it (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi or (Union home minister) Amit Shah. We don't seek alms. We only want to be treated as humans. We only want the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. The first thing is that our rights, self respect and liberty need to be protected,” he said.

Will withdraw candidates if INDIA bloc promises Art 370

Rashid later said if the Opposition INDIA bloc assures that they will restore Article 370 once their government comes to power, he will withdraw all his candidates. “Even till polling day, if the India bloc gives us assurance about Article 370, I will ask my voters to vote for the India Alliance candidates and withdraw my candidates,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting in three phases – September 18, 25 and October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8.  

Thinner crowd than expected

Rashid then headed towards Baramulla, where he addressed hundreds of supporters who had gathered from different parts of the Valley to listen to him. The venue, a cricket ground at Delina, presented a festive look with young enthusiastic supporters waving flags of his party, the Awami Ittehad Party, and his pictures.

The AIP is contesting 35 seats in Kashmir and it was the first big show after the release of the MP, but the crowd was far less than what many had expected, particularly after Rashid got more than five lakh votes in the parliamentary elections from Baramulla seat defeating National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah.

Also Read | Will support INDIA bloc if they promise to restore Article 370: Engineer Rashid

Rashid, who was arrested in 2019 in connection with a terror funding case and was granted bail till October 2 to campaign for the assembly elections, expressed gratitude to the people of North Kashmir for voting for him despite his incarceration.

He targeted Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for dubbing him as a proxy of the BJP. He targeted the ‘Naya Kashmir’ slogan of Prime Minister Modi. “I want to tell Narendra Modi his slogan of Naya Kashmir has flopped. Today, it is a Kashmir of atrocities, killings and torture,” he said while the crowd cheered.

‘Vote for commitment’

Flanked by half a dozen candidates of his party, Rashid said: “Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, Rahul Gandhi or other leaders of India must have known with whom the people of Kashmir stand with. They have also got to know that by putting Engineer Rashid, Hurriyat leaders, the youth of Kashmir and legitimate leaders of the Valley in Tihar can't bury the real issue of Kashmir."

Rashid said that the Prime Minister must have understood that the votes that he got weren't for sentiment but for commitment.

The gathering raised slogans of “Tihar ka badla vote se, zulm ka badla vote se, UAPA ka badla vote se (Revenge of Tihar, atrocities and UAPA through votes).”

Joins cause with Jamaat

Rashid claimed that the outcome of the elections weren’t important for him. "For me, the election isn't important but the resolution of the Kashmir issue holds high importance," he said, adding that the banned Jamaat-e-Islami had made a lot of sacrifices.

Also Read | BJP wants to finish J-K political parties by propping independents, says Omar

"They (Jamaat) have made many contributions and sacrifices but first I will have to talk with them and their leaders about J&K's interests," he said.

For me, the election isn't important but the resolution of the Kashmir issue holds high importance.

Rashid also ruled out any alliance with the BJP. “Omar Abdullah says I will be jailed after October 2. I want to ask him if, according to him, I am working for the BJP then why will they put me in Tihar again,” he said, predicting the elections would bring about a big change in J&K.

“If Omar Abdullah will only accompany me up to Tihar Jail the day I am taken back, I promise we will withdraw candidates against him from Ganderbal and Budgam,” he said, seeking support from people to strengthen his hands.

(This story was first published in Hindustan Times)

Key Takeaways
  • Engineer Rashid is determined to advocate for the rights and self-respect of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
  • He rejects any alliance with the BJP, indicating a strong political stance against major parties.
  • Rashid’s willingness to withdraw candidates for a commitment to restore Article 370 underscores the importance of this issue in the region.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsKashmir News: Nobody can suppress our voice, be it Modi or Shah, says Engineer Rashid in poll campaign

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    09:46 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.40
    09:46 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.65 (1.97%)

    Bandhan Bank

    201.70
    09:46 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    4.65 (2.36%)

    Vedanta

    449.85
    09:46 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    8.15 (1.85%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Campus Activewear

    343.50
    09:43 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    28.5 (9.05%)

    Concord Biotech

    2,103.65
    09:42 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    101.25 (5.06%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,179.15
    09:42 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    51.75 (4.59%)

    Equitas Small Finance Bank

    85.60
    09:43 AM | 13 SEP 2024
    3.6 (4.39%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.000.00
      Chennai
      72,220.000.00
      Delhi
      72,890.000.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue