Erdogan’s Key Ally Proposes Vice Presidency for Minorities

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s top political ally has proposed senior government positions to be held by the country’s Kurdish and Alevi minorities in a surprise statement.

Advertisement

Devlet Bahceli, chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party, raised the suggestion in a closed-door party meeting on July 18, according to a statement from his party on Monday. A potential outreach from the MHP — an informal coalition partner of Erdogan’s ruling AK Party — is significant, as the party has typically pursued an ultra-nationalist ideology.

Until two years ago, Erdogan drew attention to opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s Alevi background and also claimed that the CHP had links to the Kurdish separatist group PKK, in an effort to rally nationalist and religious voters. Alevis are a religious minority in Turkey who follow a distinct interpretation of Islam, with beliefs and rituals that differ from those of the Sunni majority.

Advertisement

Turkey currently has one vice president who’s appointed by the president.

Bahceli’s proposal is part of his broader efforts of what he calls to create “a terror-free” state as he’s softened his rhetoric in past months. That’s included encouraging the government to hold peace talks with PKK, as well with pro-Kurdish DEM with the initial outreach coming from Bahceli.

Securing the backing of pro-Kurdish DEM Party, which has 56 seats in parliament, could help Erdogan and the MHP reach the threshold needed to change the Constitution, a long-running desire for the president. Some critics say that constitutional amendment is for Erdogan to extend his rule for another term as it’s impossible under the current laws. The president has not explicitly expressed his desire to stay in power for more but his top aides and Bahceli have voiced their support.

Advertisement

Bahceli, 77, who’s built his politics on hardline nationalism surprised observers when he made a peace call to the PKK. The group’s jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan, welcomed the call. Earlier this month, the PKK began laying down its arms, marking the first concrete step toward disarmament since it announced plans to dissolve in May.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com