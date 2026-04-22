EU Seeks to Defuse Squabble With Turkey Over Von der Leyen Gaffe

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union sought to ease tensions with Turkey after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen named the country alongside Russia and China, creating the impression that the NATO partner was seen as a potential threat.

At an event in Hamburg for the Zeit newspaper on Sunday, von der Leyen was describing her support for EU enlargement and said the bloc “must succeed in completing the European continent so that it is not influenced by Russia, Turkey or China.” The comments were picked up by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

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The reference to Turkey was “recognition of its geopolitical clout, size and ambitions — not least in the Western Balkans — and not meant as a comparison with any other country,” Paula Pinho, chief spokesperson for the EU’s executive arm, told Bloomberg News late Tuesday, clarifying earlier remarks.

Turkey is “unquestionably an important partner in the region both economically and politically,” especially on issues like migration, she added, also noting that the country is an EU candidate and “an important NATO ally.”

The gaffe came at an awkward moment, with the bloc seeking to shore up geopolitical relations as the impact of the US war with Iran deepening global volatility.

Turkey is particularly partner for the EU. It has the second-largest army in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and is preparing to host a summit for the defense alliance in July. The country has long sought to join the bloc and recently called for closer cooperation to bolster the continent’s security.

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In response to an inquiry by Turkey on whether von der Leyen’s statements were accurately reported by the press, the European Commission said the remarks had been taken out of context and would be clarified, according to a Turkish diplomat.

Turkey’s foreign ministry had no immediate official comment on the incident.

Responding to questions on von der Leyen’s comments earlier on Tuesday, Pinho had initially said that as an EU candidate country, Turkey has “additional responsibility in the neighborhood,” especially in the Western Balkans.

It’s not the first time von der Leyen has had difficulties with counterparts in Turkey. During a 2021 visit to Ankara to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the EU’s top executive was forced to sit on a sofa as the only chair available was taken by Charles Michel, the president of the European Council at the time.

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