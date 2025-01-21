Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said the first trip of her new Commission will be to India as she wants to upgrade the strategic partnership with "the largest country and democracy" of the world.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here, she said the European Commission wants to see local industries flourish in its partner countries because that is also in its own interest.

"And, we have partners across the world, from Africa to Indo-Pacific," she said.

"The first trip of my new commission will be to India. Together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we want to upgrade the strategic partnership with the largest country and democracy in the world," she declared.

While European Parliament re-elected her for a second term in July last year, the new commission officially began work recently. Her present term will continue till 2029.

She further said, "I believe we also strive for mutual benefits with our conversations with China. All continents will have to deal with the growing burden of climate change and impact is impossible to ignore."

The Paris Agreement continues to be humanity's best hope and Europe will stay the course, she assured.

The president said the world has entered a new era of harsh geostrategic competition. Breaking the bonds in the global economy is in no one's interest, she said.