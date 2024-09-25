Europe grasps for ways to stop the migrant surge
Tom Fairless , Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 25 Sep 2024, 02:02 PM IST
SummaryGovernments seeking to blunt a rise in antimigrant parties have introduced tougher measures on asylum claims.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BERLIN—Governments across Europe are raising new barriers to immigrants, aiming to curb near-record inflows of people from poor countries that are triggering a surge in support for nationalist populist parties.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less