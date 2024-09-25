Europe grasps for ways to stop the migrant surge

Last year, a near-record 1.14 million people filed asylum claims in Europe, the highest number since the height of the 2015 migration crisis in Europe, when more than a million Syrians fleeing that country’s civil war entered the bloc. Claims are expected to again top one million this year, with 513,000 claims made in the first half of 2024, according to the European Union Agency for Asylum. Those figures don’t include more than four million Ukrainian refugees who have received temporary protection in the EU since the war began.