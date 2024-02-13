Europe must hurry to defend itself against Russia—and Donald Trump
- The ex-president’s invitation to Vladimir Putin to attack American allies is an assault on NATO. Ultimately, that is bad for America
If Donald Trump is returned to the White House, which version will it be? The one who cajoled allies to spend more on defence, reinforced NATO troops on the eastern flank and began to arm Ukraine; or the one who threatened to leave the alliance and embraced Vladimir Putin? To judge from his latest election-campaign outrage, he is likely to prove the wrecker of the Western alliance.
