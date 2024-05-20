Europe sees signs of Russian sabotage but hesitates to blame Kremlin

Authorities believe Moscow is using civilian equipment for spying and sabotage. Russia has in recent years employed its vast commercial fishing fleet, as well as marine-research ships for intelligence gathering in the Arctic, an area crucial for its strategic nuclear-submarine deterrence that is based there, an official for Norway’s security service PST said. Some of the vessels are modern ships, more than 300 feet long, equipped with sonar and other technology that allows them to scan the seabed, the official said.