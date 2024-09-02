Europe’s populist surge isn’t only about immigration, it is about fading trust
Bertrand Benoit , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Sep 2024, 04:48 PM IST
- A litany of crises has helped populists notch up electoral wins in recent years. For some pollsters and analysts, however, crises are nothing new. What has changed is voters’ dwindling confidence in their governments.
BERLIN—Antiestablishment populism is on the rise in Europe, fueled not just by migration and economic and security fears, but by a deeper trend: Eroding confidence in governments’ ability to overcome those challenges.
