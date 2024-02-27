'Even BJP MPs aren't...': Shivakumar cites Rajya Sabha polls to explain why BJP-JDS alliance won't work in Karnataka
Shivakumar said the BJP could get their Rajya Sabha election candidate elected with 45 votes but they took 48 votes.
Amid voting in the Rajya Sabha elections 2024 in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in Karnataka, saying even the saffron party doesn't want to vote for their ally. Shivakumar said the BJP could get their Rajya Sabha election candidate elected with 45 votes but they took 48 votes.