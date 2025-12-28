‘Even I want Congress to…’: Shashi Tharoor reacts to Digvijaya Singh's RSS praise

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted to party leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks on the organisational capacity of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying, "Even I want our organisation to strengthen. There should be discipline in our organisation...Digvijaya Singh can speak for himself..."

Tharoor told news agency ANI, “We have a 140-year history, and we can learn a lot from it. We can also learn from ourselves... Discipline is essential, no matter which party you belong to.”

But on the question over Digvijaya Singh's remark, Tharoor said, “You must ask him about what he said.”

What did Congress leader Digvijay Singh say about RSS? Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Saturday that he remains firmly opposed to the ideology of the RSS but admires their organisational capacity.

Singh said, “I've been saying this from the beginning: I am opposed to the ideology of the RSS. They neither respect the Constitution nor the country's laws, and it's an unregistered organisation.”

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor condemns Christmas 2025 vandalism

"But I admire their organisational capacity because an organisation that isn't even registered has become so powerful that the Prime Minister says from the Red Fort that it is the world's largest NGO," Singh added.

Singh's remarks on the Congress' organisational strength fanned the rumours of internal differences within the party. He said, "I can say this much that there is room for improvement, and every organisation should always have room for improvement."

Singh's remarks came after he shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s on December 27 on the social question-and-answer website Quora, showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani at an event in Gujarat.

Also Read | Tharoor makes ‘Kerala’ pitch to BCCI after Lucknow fog dampens IND vs SA

"I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read.